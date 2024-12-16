InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest welcomes Freddy Schenk as Director of Operations: Revolutionizing guest experiences with strategic upgrades

Partner Content

InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest proudly announces the appointment of Fridtjof Schenk as the new Director of Operations. With a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of excellence, Freddy is poised to lead key projects at the hotel, including the renovation of the SPA, the enhancement of the restaurant and bar offerings, and the continued optimization of daily operations to elevate guest satisfaction.

Freddy’s career began in Germany and spans leadership roles in the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles, Qatar and Singapore, where he has overseen transformative initiatives and major events. Since joining IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2015 at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa, he has contributed significantly to landmark projects, including the successful delivery of operations during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Most recently serving as Hotel Manager at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Freddy now returns to Europe, bringing his expertise in operational management and a passion for innovation to Bucharest.

We sat down with him to discuss his vision for the hotel, his thoughts on leading renovations, and his commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests.

You’ve had an impressive career spanning Germany, the UAE, the Seychelles, Qatar and Singapore. How have these diverse experiences shaped your approach to hospitality and operations?

Having had the opportunity to work in several countries across different regions of the world has enabled me to develop my cultural awareness and becoming more sensitive towards different cultures and customer needs. This helps me to refine details in our service delivery, customizing and enhancing the guests experiences across our various hotel facilities and ensuring that guests from all backgrounds feel welcome and valued. The same applies for our colleagues. With an ever increasing nationality diversity among our team members, it is crucial that everyone works together harmoniously and contributing to building a positive work culture.

InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is a historic landmark in the city. How do you plan to balance preserving its legacy while driving innovation in operations?

In today's world, nearly everything is available through the click of your finger on your smartphone and guests expect to have similar access to resources when staying in hotels. While traditionally an in-room dining order would be placed via the phone with an actual person on the other end answering the call, guests also want to have the option to place the same order without actually having to speak to anyone. Understanding the needs of the modern traveler and embracing and seamlessly integrating modern technologies in the guest journey is becoming more and more relevant and necessary. If carefully done and while remaining focused on the rich history and traditions of this historical landmark, the guest experience will be positively enhanced.

Renovating the SPA and the restaurant is a major priority. Can you share some insights into your vision for these projects and what guests can expect?

Both, our Roberto’s restaurant and the Health Club, will undergo extensive renovation works over the next couple of months and we are excited to reveal a brand new Spa InterContinental and a new dining concept in 2025. The Spa will see a fully new layout with additional treatment rooms, relaxation areas and a generous offering of wet facilities. For the fitness enthusiasts, our new gym area will provide all necessary equipment and be a space to recharge and energize. As for the Food & Beverage offerings at the InterContinental Athenee Palace, guests can look forward to exciting changes. With the recent introduction of the highly successful Cafe Athenee, we will offer our guests a new dining destination replacing the current Roberto’s restaurant. Our English Bar will also receive an uplift and offer a new refined beverage selection and carefully curated bites.

Can you share a personal philosophy or leadership principle that has guided you in your career?

Throughout my career, I was fortunate to have worked with some strong leaders who continuously exposed me to new learning opportunities. And while these may have been difficult at first, all of them enabled me to progress in my career and take over new roles. A mindset of continuous growth and learning is very important and I encourage my team to grasp opportunities whenever presented and dare to step out of their comfort zone.

