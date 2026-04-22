InRento enters Romanian market with real estate financing platform

InRento, a pan-European investment platform launched in 2020 in Lithuania, officially launched operations in Romania, introducing a new financing option for real estate developers and project owners. The platform also allows individual investors to participate in property-backed investments starting from EUR 500.

InRento’s expansion into the Romanian market is led by its new Country Manager, Andrei Chelariu.

The fintech company provides loans ranging between EUR 1 million and EUR 5 million for projects such as renovations, conversions, and rental developments. The fixed interest rate can range from 9-12% per year.

Once projects are listed on the InRento platform, anyone can invest a minimum of EUR 500 and start generating monthly income. Only completed or near-completion real estate projects can be financed, which minimizes risk for investors, InRento representatives said.

So far, the company has already financed more than EUR 90 million across Europe and operates in several markets, including Poland, Spain, and Italy.

“Romania is a perfect market for this loan-based real estate financing model, especially now. As the country’s economy has slowed down and inflation has grown, real estate project owners need alternative financing streams that will allow them to move faster. On the other hand, individual investors do not only have access to a low-risk investment platform, but they can also contribute to shaping the future of their cities,” said Andrei Chelariu, Country Manager Romania, InRento.

The first local project, Z128 in Brașov, is a 2,321 sqm commercial complex currently undergoing full conversion. The project has already secured long-term lease agreements with major tenants Supeco (Carrefour Group) and 18Gym, covering 94% of the total rentable area. The development is scheduled for handover to tenants in Q3 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)