Real Estate

Digital real estate listing platform FIRST launches in Romania

09 December 2025

FIRST, a new Romanian-developed digital real estate platform, launched on the local market with a technology-driven system that, the company says, is designed to help users make faster, more informed property decisions. 

Available as of this autumn, the platform uses updated data, advanced search filters, and lifestyle-based presentation tools to give buyers and renters clearer insight into each listing, including real travel times to key city locations and detailed technical characteristics, the company said.

Romania is the first step in FIRST’s regional expansion plan. The company intends to enhance the platform in 2026 with AI-powered features, periodic market reports, and entry into major European markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

FIRST is also preparing two new modules for the Romanian market. One will provide dedicated pages for real estate developers, including company details, active projects, and available offers, helping centralize and streamline interactions with potential buyers. 

Meanwhile, the second module will offer a full financial information section, featuring partner banks, lending options, a mortgage calculator, and the possibility to apply for financing directly through the platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

