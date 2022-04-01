Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

ING Bank Romania changes CFO

01 April 2022
ING Bank Romania appointed Lucica Pitulice as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting April 1. She replaced Serge Offers, who took over the position of Head of Business Banking within the bank on February 1.

With over 20 years of experience in the banking industry and a strong track record in the role of CFO in other organizations, Lucica Pitulice joined the ING Romania team 2 years ago. In her previous role as CFO at Patria Bank, she served on the Executive Board and coordinated the areas of Finance, Treasury & ALM and Capital Markets & Investors Relationship, focusing on organizing the Finance function following the completion of a merger.

Her previous experience includes the role of CFO at ABN AMRO / RBS Bank, Country CFO at Bancpost, Management Consultant at KPMG, Finance Executive Director at Banca Românească, as well as Financial Controller at Chase Manhattan Bank (Bucharest branch) and senior auditor at Deloitte.

“A mission of my mandate will be to implement the ambitious digitization program within the financial function, a program started in the previous period. Achieving this goal will allow the team of professionals in the Financial Division to be mainly involved in activities with added value for the organization,” Lucica Pitulice said.

ING Bank Romania is part of ING Group, a global international financial institution that provides banking services to over 38.4 million individual customers, companies or institutions in over 40 countries. Founded in 1994, ING Bank Romania is the fourth bank on the local market by assets.

(Photo source: ING)

