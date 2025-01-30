Infosan’s direct contribution to the local economy reached RON 2.5 mln last year

News from Companies

Infosan, the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania, made a direct contribution of RON 2.5 mln to the local economy in 2024. Through continuous expansion of medical services and investment in training specialists in pediatric ophthalmology, the hospital strengthens its role as an economic and social pillar in the community.

“Infosan's mission has been focused from the very beginning on improving the life of the community, through access to top medical services. Every decision we make is guided by the commitment to provide the best solutions and to ensure that each patient benefits from high-quality care. We are dedicated to treating conditions and preventing them, thus contributing to a healthier future for the entire community, " said Călin Ciubotaru, co-founder and General Manager of Infosan.

Last year, the company invested approximately EUR 2.2 mln in developing its medical services. The largest share was allocated to the construction of a new clinic in Bucharest, respectively 2 million euros from own funds. The new facility is set to be finalised in the first half of 2025 and, at full capacity, will be able to serve up to 300 patients daily, offering ophthalmology services for both children and adults.

At the same time, Infosan plays an essential role in training a new generation of specialists, considering that in Romania there is no structured training program in pediatric ophthalmology. The company aims to remedy this deficit through internal educational initiatives and international partnerships, thus attracting medical talent and offering patients innovative and high-quality treatment solutions.

With a high-performance and united team of doctors who have been trained and specialized mostly within Infosan, rare conditions are diagnosed and unique surgical interventions are performed in Romania, which are available in only a few centers in the world. The long-term restoring a patient’s vision is significant, profoundly influencing not only their future but also the lives of their families.

Infosan also maintains strong partnerships with internationally renowned medical institutions such as the Ludwig Maximilian University Hospital in Munich, Germany, and the Antwerp University Hospital in Belgium. Every year, experience exchange programs bring doctors from these institutions to Romania, enhancing the hospital’s level of expertise and performance.

In 2024, the hospital's turnover reached the threshold of 5 million euros, and for 2025, it estimates a 15% increase, driven by the expansion of its portfolio of services and the opening of the new ophthalmology clinic.

The company implements a business strategy based on sustainable investments and advanced technologies, with the aim of providing access to high-quality medical services and international level specialists.

For over 23 years, Infosan has been delivering top-tier ophthalmology services to thousands of patients in Romania.

About Infosan

Infosan is currently the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania. Infosan has the mission to eliminate preventable blindness and visual impairment through empathy, competence, and personalized care for each patient, enriching their lives. The company was founded in 2002 by two doctors in the form of a practice, in 2006 it became a clinic, and in 2015 it acquired the status of a hospital. Infosan has a team of 35 medical staff and a treatment capacity of 3000 outpatients per month and 300 patients per month in day hospitalization. It offers diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in children, such as the management of myopia, amblyopia, strabismus, congenital cataracts, retinopathy of prematurity, but also in adults – cataracts, strabismus, retinal diseases, glaucoma, etc. In the 23 years of activity, more than 80,000 unique patients have crossed the threshold. Infosan ended 2024 with a turnover of EUR 5 mln.

