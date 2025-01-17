IMF delegation to visit Bucharest in February

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will visit Bucharest from February 3 to 7 to discuss with Romania’s new government and the National Bank, according to an IMF press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Led by Joong Shik Kang, the mission will review recent economic and financial developments and update the macroeconomic outlook.

Kang, a South Korean economist, recently succeeded Jan Kees Martijn as Head of Mission for Romania.

Joong Shik Kang is currently the IMF’s Chief of Mission for Romania and Greece. His previous roles include Chief of Mission for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Deputy Chief of Mission for China. He has also served as Assistant Director in the Asia and Pacific Department and as Chief of Mission for the Marshall Islands.

Kang holds an economics degree from Seoul National University and a PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The visit comes at a crucial time as Romania seeks to navigate pressing economic challenges under its new administration.

