Romania’s interim Liberal leader predicts new government by year-end

Ilie Bolojan, interim president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), announced on Monday, December 9, during an interview with Digi24, that Romania will have a new government by the end of the year. Talks between pro-European parties are set to begin on Tuesday, focusing on drafting a government program and establishing clear plans for the months ahead.

"Based on the agreement signed last week, I believe that all the premises are created for the parties to start discussions tomorrow (e.n. Tuesday) on what needs to be done to establish the government's program, a clear plan for what needs to be done in the coming months," Bolojan said, calling for parties to nominate professionals with expertise for ministerial roles.

He also emphasized the need to reduce the number of ministries, parliamentary committees, state secretaries, and leadership roles in state agencies to cut public spending and restore trust in the political system.

Ilie Bolojan also expressed confidence in forming a stable pro-European parliamentary majority to back the new government, which he expects to be operational by the year's end.

"I hope we will have a government with broad parliamentary support to implement necessary reforms," he stated.

He also noted that, regardless of who becomes the prime minister, success will depend on cohesive teams and legislative support to enact reforms.

Lucian Romaşcanu, spokesperson for the Social Democratic Party (PSD), also said the new government would be finalized immediately after December 21, as reported by News.ro. He described discussions about ministerial portfolios as premature, noting the topic had not yet been addressed.

In Romania, once the newly-elected Parliament is sworn in, the president nominates a prime minister after consultations with the parliamentary parties. The nominee will most likely come from the pro-Western alliance formed after the parliamentary elections of December 1. The prime minister-designate will then propose a list of ministers and a governing program.

PSD emerged as the winner of the recent parliamentary elections, followed by the far-right AUR, the National Liberal Party (PNL), and the reformist Save Romania Union (USR). To exclude far-right parties, PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, and the minority groups have formed an alliance, paving the way for a pro-European government.

The new government will also be tasked with setting the new dates for the presidential elections after the Constitutional Court recently annulled the entire presidential election process, citing declassified reports suggesting Russian involvement aimed at undermining the integrity of the elections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)