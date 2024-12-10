Politics

Romanian Social Democratic Party seeks to appoint PM and insists on five ruling principles

10 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, has been granted a "broad mandate" to negotiate the formation of a pro-European coalition government, party spokesperson Lucian Romașcanu announced.

PSD sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar suggest two potential coalition scenarios: one including the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) and another excluding it. The Liberal Party (PNL), the ethnic Hungarian party (UDMR), and MPs representing ethnic minorities are expected to be part of either coalition.

The Social Democrats have asserted their entitlement to nominate the prime minister and outlined five key principles to guide the new government:

Sustained investment levels – The coalition must maintain annual investments above RON 100 billion (EUR 20 billion), equivalent to approximately 5% of GDP.

Raising purchasing power – Measures include reducing inflation, cutting labour taxes, and capping prices on energy and essential foods.

Economic patriotism – PSD advocates for bolstering the Romanian private sector, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and preserving thresholds for their classification.

Industrialisation – Revitalising Romania's industrial base is prioritised as a strategic goal.

State reform – The party calls for a more flexible government, coupled with measures to streamline bureaucracy.

Negotiations with potential partners will aim to finalise the coalition's structure and agenda in the coming weeks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian Social Democratic Party seeks to appoint PM and insists on five ruling principles

10 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, has been granted a "broad mandate" to negotiate the formation of a pro-European coalition government, party spokesperson Lucian Romașcanu announced.

PSD sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar suggest two potential coalition scenarios: one including the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) and another excluding it. The Liberal Party (PNL), the ethnic Hungarian party (UDMR), and MPs representing ethnic minorities are expected to be part of either coalition.

The Social Democrats have asserted their entitlement to nominate the prime minister and outlined five key principles to guide the new government:

Sustained investment levels – The coalition must maintain annual investments above RON 100 billion (EUR 20 billion), equivalent to approximately 5% of GDP.

Raising purchasing power – Measures include reducing inflation, cutting labour taxes, and capping prices on energy and essential foods.

Economic patriotism – PSD advocates for bolstering the Romanian private sector, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and preserving thresholds for their classification.

Industrialisation – Revitalising Romania's industrial base is prioritised as a strategic goal.

State reform – The party calls for a more flexible government, coupled with measures to streamline bureaucracy.

Negotiations with potential partners will aim to finalise the coalition's structure and agenda in the coming weeks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 December 2024
Politics
Romanian tax authorities investigating far-right politician Călin Georgescu and influencers who promoted him
10 December 2024
Justice
Romanian mercenary placed under judicial control for allegedly planning protests after canceled presidential elections
10 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Gabriel Paun among six environmental leaders named 2024 Champions of the Earth
10 December 2024
Leisure
Work begins on this season’s Ice Hotel at Romania’s Bâlea Lake
10 December 2024
Justice
Western Romania: 42 undeclared gold bars found in luggage at Timișoara Airport
10 December 2024
M&A
INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund to acquire Romania’s paper products producer Pehart Group
10 December 2024
Culture
Romanian-born Sebastian Stan gets two nominations for 2025 Golden Globes
10 December 2024
Politics
Romania’s interim Liberal leader predicts new government by year-end