Romanian seaside city hosts ice cream festival

Constanţa, a city at the Romanian seaside, will host the Festival of Ice Cream and Sweets between June 27 and June 30. The event takes place in the city’s Ovidiu Square.

Tens of specialists that prepare ice cream, pancakes, bubble waffles, cakes and juices will attend the festival, the municipality announced. Besides the desserts, the event will showcase a variety of games, contests, and entertaining activities.

The festival, at its third edition this year, is open between 14:00 and 22:00 on Thursday and 10:00 and 22:00 from Friday to Sunday.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]