Healthcare

Romanian hospital under investigation after six child deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria

26 September 2025

Authorities opened an investigation after six children died at the "Sfânta Maria" Pediatric Hospital in Iași, eastern Romania, while affected by an antibiotic-resistant bacteria. 

Nine babies at the hospital were infected with the Serratia Marcescens bacteria, and six deaths were recorded in the medical unit. The Public Health Directorate temporarily closed the ICU and launched an investigation, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health.

“Based on the medical data currently available, provided to the Ministry of Health, we cannot establish a direct medical link between healthcare-associated infections, other pathologies and comorbidities of the patients, and death. The causal link between Serratia Marcescens infection and death will be established by forensic medicine experts,” the ministry said.

The hospital did not take the necessary isolation measures at the intensive care unit level and did not transmit reports to the Public Health Directorate on time, in accordance with current legislation, the Health Ministry also stated.

Commenting on the situation, health minister Alexandru Rogobete said that the first infection case was recorded on September 13, but that the hospital reported it only on September 19.

The fact that the Ministry of Health finds out 13 days later seems like a lack of professionalism. The hospital epidemiologist was fined RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000), the ICU doctor RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000), and the hospital RON 50,000 (EUR 10,000),” Rogobete said.

According to Euronews Romania, Serratia Marcescens infections usually happen in intensive-care units. Among the most serious complications it can cause are sepsis, pneumonia, meningitis, or severe urinary infections.

Renovation works at the "Sfanta Maria" Hospital were completed in June 2023, after an investment of RON 138 million (EUR 27.1 million).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Spitalul Clinic de Urgenta pentru Copii Sfanta Maria Iasi on Facebook)

