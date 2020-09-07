Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 08:12
Real Estate
House prices in Romania, 23% below 2007 peak level
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania posted the second-sharpest decrease in house prices in the EU, in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, compared to Q1 2007: 23.6%, after Greece (-35.6%) and before Ireland (-17.5 %), according to Eurostat.

Meanwhile, rents increased by 55% in Romania in the same period, more than twice the average increase in the EU.

A significant consequence is the higher yield derived by investors who rent their properties in 2020, compared to 2007.

Between 2007 and the first quarter of 2020, rents increased by 20.8% and house prices by 20.5% on average in the European Union.

When comparing the first quarter of 2020 with 2007, house prices increased in 21 EU Member States and decreased in 6, with the highest rises in Luxembourg (+91.4%), Austria (+91.3%) and Sweden (+82.8%) and the most significant decreases in Greece (-35.6%), Romania (-23.6%) and Ireland (-17.5%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 08:12
Real Estate
House prices in Romania, 23% below 2007 peak level
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania posted the second-sharpest decrease in house prices in the EU, in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, compared to Q1 2007: 23.6%, after Greece (-35.6%) and before Ireland (-17.5 %), according to Eurostat.

Meanwhile, rents increased by 55% in Romania in the same period, more than twice the average increase in the EU.

A significant consequence is the higher yield derived by investors who rent their properties in 2020, compared to 2007.

Between 2007 and the first quarter of 2020, rents increased by 20.8% and house prices by 20.5% on average in the European Union.

When comparing the first quarter of 2020 with 2007, house prices increased in 21 EU Member States and decreased in 6, with the highest rises in Luxembourg (+91.4%), Austria (+91.3%) and Sweden (+82.8%) and the most significant decreases in Greece (-35.6%), Romania (-23.6%) and Ireland (-17.5%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies