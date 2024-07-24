Hospice Casa Speranței and Saatchi Creative Hub created a special outdoor installation featuring a hospital bed with 550 teddy bears to bring attention to the lack of hospital beds for children with incurable diseases.

There are over 22,000 children with incurable diseases in Romania, but only 40 hospital beds are available for them, Hospice Casa Speranței said.

The mobile installation is being moved to several key areas in Bucharest. First placed at the Military Circle earlier this month, it is currently at Sun Plaza. From August, it will be placed in Universitații Square.

Passersby can scan the QR code on the installation to donate or send a SMS with the text "TIMP" to 8864. All donations will contribute to the construction of the Hope Hospital by Hospice Casa Speranței, providing more children with dedicated palliative care.

"Every child has a beloved stuffed toy that they take everywhere with them. It's the comfort toy, the friend-confidant, the toy that gives them confidence that they are not alone. We noticed that all the children who come to Hospice have an even closer relationship with their plush toy; it's the friend who accompanies them through hardships, the one who encourages them – silent but always ready to offer a fluffy hug. Hence, the idea that the bed should be full of the plush toys of children who are now on the waiting lists," said Mirela Nemțanu, CEO of Hospice Casa Speranței.

Hospice Casa Speranței has been providing free palliative care services for over 32 years. During this time, it has brought relief and hope to more than 50,000 adult and child patients, along with over 100,000 of their caregivers.

The organization has two hospitals with integrated services, in Brașov and Bucharest – exclusively from donations and sponsorships, mobile teams in 5 cities (Brașov, Bucharest, Făgăraș, Zărnești, and Giurgiu), a center dedicated to children in Adunații-Copăceni, over 100 beds for hospitalization, and 270 employees.

"There are some things you wish you didn't know. For me, one of them was that there are over 22,000 children with incurable diseases in our country and only 40 beds. That means that 550 children are competing for one bed to receive the palliative care they need. It's hard to put this reality into an image. But with the help of the teddy bear, a symbol of comfort for any child, we managed to stage a slightly more optimistic show, hoping that many passersby will participate and donate," said Cristiana Petre, senior copywriter at Saatchi Creative Hub.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hospice Casa Sperantei)