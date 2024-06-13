Non-profit Dăruiește Viață opens radio studio at donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest

The children's hospital built from donations by local non-profit Dăruiește Viață in Bucharest inaugurated its own radio studio on Thursday, June 13. The inaugural show was listened to live by the patients, parents, and medical staff, as well as by people from all over the country on a local radio station and online.

Doctors, journalists, and the founders of Dăruiește Viață, Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu, participated in the first show. They discussed what makes this hospital built exclusively from donations and sponsorships different, as part of the #NoiFacemUnSpital (We'reBuildingAHospital) initiative, and how the project will continue with the construction of a medical campus.

The new radio studio will regularly broadcast programs for young patients, parents, and medical professionals. Here, children can make their own shows guided by radio personalities, participate in workshops, and meet media personalities.

The shows can be broadcast both inside and outside the hospital.

The radio studio is just one of the facilities created by Dăruiește Viață in the new building so that the little patients can live their childhood while fighting the disease. The hospital also has a cinema, an astronomical observatory, an indoor garden, and several playrooms.

"350,000 Romanians and over 8,000 companies can say #We have built a Hospital, at international standards, here, at home. Our dream, shared by all those involved, continues: we want to build the first Pediatric Medical Campus at Marie Curie so that all the children who arrive here have access to the same standard of treatment. We invite all those who want to contribute to this project to go to Daruiesteviata.ro, use declaration 177 for a sponsorship, donate with a card, or make a gift from the heart," said Carmen Uscatu, founder of Dăruiește Viață.

"The #NoiFacemUnSpital initiative brought multiple firsts for Romania, setting new standards in medical infrastructure. But, perhaps most importantly, it managed to create a world of childhood for the hospital's little patients," stated, in turn, founder Oana Gheorghiu.

The #NoiFacemUnSpital initiative meant an investment of EUR 53 million, funds collected exclusively from donations and sponsorships. Initially planned as a three-story clinic, the project turned into a hospital with an area of 12,000 sqm, nine levels, and 140+ beds.

The construction started in June 2018, and in November 2023, the first building, the thermal plant, and an ozonation station were completed. In April this year, the new medical facility started treating the first patients, transferred here from Marie Curie Hospital's old building,

Next, Dăruiește Viață has even bigger plans moving forward - to create a medical campus at the Marie Curie Hospital by adding a second building to the project. Also, it will ensure the maintenance of the new building and provide support for staff training and entertainment activities in the hospital. Thus, donations and sponsorships are still needed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dăruiește Viață; by Silvia Bobariu)