Romania’s Horia Colibăşanu begins quest to climb his 11th 8000m peak

Horia Colibăşanu, one of Romania's most famous high-altitude climbers, left for Pakistan on Thursday, June 20, as he begins the quest to climb Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters). This would be his eleventh eight-thousander, part of his plan to summit all of the world's 14 highest peaks.

"Together with Silviu Bălan, I am leaving for Pakistan. Our target is Gasherbrum II - 8,035 meters. We hope that in a month's time, we will have good news from the top," Colibăşanu said in a video message posted on social media.

Last summer, Horia Colibăşanu reached the summit of Broad Peak (8,051 meters) without supplemental oxygen and Sherpa backup, marking his 10th peak over 8,000m. Previous summits include K2, Annapurna, and Dhaulagiri - three of the most dangerous mountains in the world.

His exceptional performance in high-altitude climbing has also been honored numerous times. He received the Sports Merit medal from the Government of Navarra (2008), the Spirit of Mountaineering, Piolets d'Or (2009) distinction from the British Alpine Club, and the Star of Romania National Order in 2019, among others.

(Photo source: Facebook/Horia Colibasanu)