Swedish group relocates manufacturing facilities from Hungary and Lithuania to Romania

Swedish group Holmbergs, specialized in safety solutions for car passengers, will relocate part of its production from Hungary and Lithuania to Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group recently acquired 100% of Romanian child car seat producer Te-Rox Prod, which operates an integrated production platform in eastern Romania.

The Te-Rox Prod factories from Pascani, Roman, and Ruginoasa will become the Swedish group's central production hub.

The production will reach the markets in Europe, the USA, and Asia. "The sale to Holmbergs creates the premises for the development of the brand that we founded in 2007 and which is today a very well organized industrial platform," explained Doina Cepalis Te-Rox's founder and former owner.

She will continue to play a key role in the company as the group's business administrator in Romania and a member of Holmberg's Board of Directors, as she is also a shareholder in the company.

"I am sure that the transaction opens new development perspectives, and I am glad that the Swedish partners move the center of gravity of production in Romania," said Cepalis.

Holmbergs was founded 80 years ago in Halmstad and annually delivers safety systems for over 13 million child car seats.

The company is 73.2% controlled by the FSN Capital investment fund, which manages EUR 2.1 billion worth of assets.

(Photo: Andrey Kurguzov | Dreamstime.com)

