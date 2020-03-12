Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Swedish group relocates manufacturing facilities from Hungary and Lithuania to Romania

03 December 2020
Swedish group Holmbergs, specialized in safety solutions for car passengers, will relocate part of its production from Hungary and Lithuania to Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group recently acquired 100% of Romanian child car seat producer Te-Rox Prod, which operates an integrated production platform in eastern Romania.

The Te-Rox Prod factories from Pascani, Roman, and Ruginoasa will become the Swedish group's central production hub.

The production will reach the markets in Europe, the USA, and Asia. "The sale to Holmbergs creates the premises for the development of the brand that we founded in 2007 and which is today a very well organized industrial platform," explained Doina Cepalis Te-Rox's founder and former owner.

She will continue to play a key role in the company as the group's business administrator in Romania and a member of Holmberg's Board of Directors, as she is also a shareholder in the company.

"I am sure that the transaction opens new development perspectives, and I am glad that the Swedish partners move the center of gravity of production in Romania," said Cepalis.

Holmbergs was founded 80 years ago in Halmstad and annually delivers safety systems for over 13 million child car seats.

The company is 73.2% controlled by the FSN Capital investment fund, which manages EUR 2.1 billion worth of assets.

(Photo: Andrey Kurguzov Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

