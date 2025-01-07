A Hilton Garden Inn hotel is scheduled to open in Craiova, in southern Romania, in 2026, after local company Restaurant President signed a franchise agreement with international hotel group Hilton.

The hotel will have 179 rooms, a restaurant, a fitness center, and several conference rooms, the local company announced.

"Addressing both business tourists and those coming for a short vacation, the Hilton Garden Inn Craiova will become a landmark in the entire region. The franchise agreement was concluded between Restaurant President and the Hilton hotel group and will be operated by Hosplace Hotel Asset Management, a specialized local operator," Denisa Strunoiu, CEO of Restaurant President, said.

"We are delighted to conclude this partnership with Restaurant President, to bring the Hilton Garden Inn Craiova project to life, as we anticipate growth in this emerging market," Malgorzata Morek, Senior Director of CEE Development with Hilton, said.

"We are excited to manage a project of such magnitude and are confident that our team, coordinated by the future general manager, Shane Labrooy, will build sensational memories for future guests," George Cristea, managing director of Hosplace HAM, commented.

(Photo: Hosplace Hotel Asset Management)

simona@romania-insider.com