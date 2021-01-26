Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 08:05
Capital markets

Romania’s Hidroelectrica hopes to launch IPO within one year

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica, the most valuable state-owned company, expects to launch the initial public offering (IPO) for listing its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange no sooner than the end of this year, according to the company's CEO, Bogdan Badea, quoted by Bursa.

Hidroelectrica's listing is going to be a milestone for the Romanian capital market and should not be deferred later than next spring, Badea said at a press conference marking ten years since the listing of local investment fund Fondul Proprietatea.

Hidroelectrica is currently the biggest holding in Fondul Proprietatea's portfolio as the fund owns a 20% stake in the company valued at over EUR 1 bln (50% of its net asset value).

Hidroelectrica's performances may look impressive, but the company needs more capital to turn into a regional player, Badea commented.

Currently, the planned IPO is blocked by legislation passed by the Social Democrat Government in 2020 that forbids the sale of state assets.

However, the company has prepared for listing its shares during the past years, and the process should go smoothly once barriers are lifted.

The center-right Government announced plans to abrogate the bill, originally aimed at preventing the sale of state assets under uncertain global economic circumstances. However, amid the worldwide rally fueled by QE and massive general liquidity, the logic lost its sense. 

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 11:25
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 08:05
Capital markets

Romania’s Hidroelectrica hopes to launch IPO within one year

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica, the most valuable state-owned company, expects to launch the initial public offering (IPO) for listing its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange no sooner than the end of this year, according to the company's CEO, Bogdan Badea, quoted by Bursa.

Hidroelectrica's listing is going to be a milestone for the Romanian capital market and should not be deferred later than next spring, Badea said at a press conference marking ten years since the listing of local investment fund Fondul Proprietatea.

Hidroelectrica is currently the biggest holding in Fondul Proprietatea's portfolio as the fund owns a 20% stake in the company valued at over EUR 1 bln (50% of its net asset value).

Hidroelectrica's performances may look impressive, but the company needs more capital to turn into a regional player, Badea commented.

Currently, the planned IPO is blocked by legislation passed by the Social Democrat Government in 2020 that forbids the sale of state assets.

However, the company has prepared for listing its shares during the past years, and the process should go smoothly once barriers are lifted.

The center-right Government announced plans to abrogate the bill, originally aimed at preventing the sale of state assets under uncertain global economic circumstances. However, amid the worldwide rally fueled by QE and massive general liquidity, the logic lost its sense. 

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 11:25
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market