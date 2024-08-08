Finnish fast-food chain Hesburger aims to open ten restaurants in Romania

The Finnish fast-food chain Hesburger plans to open ten restaurants in its first year on the Romanian market, and estimates EUR 8 million investments in this project, the company's CEO, Kari Salmela, told Wall-street.ro.

Hesburger made a significant entry into Romania in May by launching its first restaurant in Râmnicu-Vâlcea with an investment of EUR 300,000.

The company has ambitious expansion plans, with a new outlet scheduled to open in Brăila on August 15, followed by additional locations in other cities, including Bucharest.

Hesburger is a family-owned business founded by Kari Salmela's parents.

The company's strategy involves long-term investment projects, with significant improvements in business performance typically observed within three to four years of entering a new market.

This approach has already borne fruit in Romania, where sales have met and even exceeded expectations, establishing a loyal customer base, according to Salmela.

(Photo: Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com