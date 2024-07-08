SAGA, one of Bucharest's most anticipated music festivals, was beset by problems this year, with several artists canceling. Famous Dutch DJ Hardwell walked off stage shortly after his show began, citing technical issues and lack of payment. Meanwhile, top-rated rapper Nicki Minaj canceled the show altogether just hours before the concert was scheduled to take place.

Still, according to the organizers, the largest festival in Bucharest gathered around 45,000 participants on the first day and 65,000 on the second day.

On Sunday, July 7, Nicki Minaj announced to her fans that she would not be on stage just three hours before she was scheduled to perform at the SAGA festival in Bucharest, quoting security concerns.

Minaj, a headliner of the festival, posted a message on her personal Instagram account saying that her team had warned her not to travel to Romania due to announced protests.

"Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania's festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area. I look forward to seeing you all at another time," Nicki Minaj said.

"As a mom, I have to make sure I'm making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you, and thank you for your understanding and support," she added.

The only announced protests in Bucharest were on Monday, July 8, the next day, and were organized by accountants protesting the government's recent fiscal measures. The demonstration started at 08:30 in Victoriei Square and, at 09:30, went on to the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Constitutiei Square.

The SAGA festival, where Nicki Minaj was supposed to perform, took place in the Băneasa area, at a considerable distance away, and was not impacted by the protest.

"The news has left us all devastated, and we know it's a huge disappointment for all of you, as it is for us. [...] Thank you for your understanding and support during these difficult time. We appreciate your patience and will provide further updates as soon as possible," the organizers of the festival said.

Reports cited by G4media.ro noted a queue for refunds afterward. DJ Armin Van Buuren announced an extended set to make up for Nicki Minaj's absence.

Nicki Minaj is not at her first scandal regarding concerts recently. The Irish Independent wrote on Sunday about the "total disaster" she left behind in Dublin, where "angry fans" demanded refunds after the rapper made them wait in the rain for more than an hour and then performed for less time than scheduled, according to the Irish publication. A month ago, she was arrested for drug possession and had to cancel her concert in Manchester.

Meanwhile, during the first day of concerts at SAGA, Dutch DJ Hardwell stopped his performance to complain about the quality of the equipment and the fact that the organizers had not paid him. He then walked off stage. A video of the incident is available here.

The organizers responded in an online post right after. "Well, Hardwell, we're sorry that Rita Ora, Sickick, Loreen, and all the DJs on five other stages got to play on the first day of SAGA, and you didn't. The equipment traveled all the way from the Netherlands, just like you. The same set seems to be working perfectly fine for Will Sparks right now," they said.

"We've worked so hard to build this year's SAGA for our artists and ravers. We would've solved any technical issues effortlessly and fast if you had let us and not stopped your set so soon. We've done all we could to accommodate your requests, including agreed payments," the post adds.

Romanian singer Nane made allegations similar to those of Hardwell, canceling his appearance at the SAGA festival by saying that he would not sing without being paid.

In addition to the issues with Hardwell, Nane, and Nicki Minaj, singer Tyla announced that she would miss the festival due to health issues.

The SAGA festival is not new to such scandals either. Last year, three major artists announced they would not take the stage just a few hours before the show. Still, it remains one of the biggest music festivals in Bucharest, attracting large crowds every year.

(Photo source: the organizers)