Halloween calendar: Events taking place in Bucharest and in the country

A large festival in Bucharest, events for children, but also film screenings, and an art exhibition exploring characters such as vampires and werewolves – here is a selection of what is happening starting this weekend.

West Side Hallo Fest

October 25 to October 27

The second edition of the event returns to Lacul Morii Island, in Bucharest's District 6, with a program of concerts, workshops for children, live performances, and many other surprises. A 32,000 square meter area of ​​the island will be divided into areas dedicated to children's workshops, activities organized by the partners, concerts, exhibitors, and the food area.

Thrill seekers can board the Ghost Ride bus, a house of ghosts of sorts. During the seven to ten minutes of the tour, guests will be treated to a terrifying welcome: ghosts and skeletons, talking paintings, lamps and candles that light up by themselves, and more. Throughout the three days, children can participate in free workshops covering pumpkin carving, painting tangerines, recycling, making masks, and more. More details here.

West Side Hallo Fest on Facebook

Night of the Witches @ Children's Opera

October 27 to October 28

Ghosts, witches, pirates, and other visions, some more strange than others, are ready to cheer everyone up at this event held in the Children's Comic Opera (OCC) courtyard. The characters of children's stories will arrive from across the seas and countries, dancing or singing, to introduce themselves to the little ones and urge them to discover their secrets. Details are available here.

Halloween workshops at Grigore Antipa Museum

October 31

The Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History invites children to Halloween workshops where they can learn to carve pumpkins into unique decorative pieces. All the necessary materials are provided by the museum, and at the end, each young decorator will go home with a personalized creation. A free visit to the museum's permanent exhibition is included. The program is intended for children between the ages of 8 and 14. Further information here.

Late Night with the Devil Photo: Full Moon Festival

Late Night with the Devil – film screenings

October 30 and October 31

The event, supported by the horror & fantasy film festival Luna Plină (Full Moon), brings what is considered one of the year's best horror films to screens in Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, and Sibiu. The film, directed by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes, recreates the live broadcast of an American talk show from 1977 that unleashed the forces of evil into the homes of viewers. The film will be screened on October 30 at Timiș Cinema in Timișoara, and on October 31 at the Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest, at Victoria Cinema in Cluj-Napoca and at the Festive Hall of the Former Pedagogical High School in Sibiu. Tickets are on sale here.

Vampires and Werewolves at Art Safari

October 31 to November 17

As the name suggests, this temporary exhibition focuses on some of the most captivating figures of the fantastic Romanian macabre. It will explore ancient traditions and customs, fantastic creatures of the dark, and creepy legends of Romanian folklore, which abounds with scary creatures and characters. More details here.

Exitus - Roman Tolici courtesy of Art Safari

Halloween at Bran Castle

November 2

The venue turns into Dracula's Castle to celebrate Halloween. Besides the specific decorations, the event promises visitors a unique sensory experience: horror music and sounds, fantastic characters, special projections, and film props. The low level of light and the squeaking floors will add a finishing touch to the atmosphere. Those brave enough can try the special show hosted at the castle's Time Tunnel. The event features a Halloween Special Tour with special effects, actors interacting with visitors, dark corners, and low lights. Two party options are available, as well as one for a Halloween dinner at Queen Marie's Tea House. More information here.

(Opening photo: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com