Hagag Energy appoints Adrian Romanescu to lead natural gas distribution operations in Romania

Hagag Energy said it is accelerating the expansion of its natural gas division in Romania through a new senior management appointment. The company has named Adrian Romanescu as Distribution Director of its Natural Gas Division as it continues investing in energy infrastructure projects across the country.

The company, which is the energy investment platform of international investor Hagag Europe, said the appointment reflects its strategy to strengthen local operations and support the rapid growth of its energy business in Romania.

Adrian Romanescu brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy sector, with expertise in natural gas distribution, infrastructure development, operational management, and large-scale energy projects. Before joining Hagag Energy, he held senior management positions within several major energy companies operating in Romania.

“His extensive experience and understanding of the industry represent significant assets as we continue to expand our platform and develop infrastructure projects grounded in a long-term vision for the Romanian market,” said Yitzhak Hagag, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hagag Europe.

In his new role, Romanescu will oversee all activities related to the company’s natural gas distribution operations, focusing on improving operational efficiency, modernizing and digitizing networks, strengthening safety and compliance standards, and developing relationships with customers and partners, the company said.

Hagag Energy currently ranks among the top 20 licensed gas distribution operators in Romania. Its portfolio includes 74 concession areas covering 96 localities and three cities across 18 counties.

The company currently operates three gas distribution networks, while 23 additional networks are under construction, 21 are in the design phase, and another 27 are awaiting permitting approval.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)