Alkis Geralis appointed Market Director for Mars Wrigley Romania & Moldova

Mars announced the appointment of Alkis Geralis as Market Director for its Mars Wrigley operations in Romania and Moldova, starting this April. The move comes as the company looks to strengthen its presence and accelerate growth in the region.

In this role, Alkis Geralis will take responsibility for driving the development of some of Mars Wrigley’s key brands, including Snickers, Twix, M&M’s, and Orbit, the company said. He will lead a team of more than 100 employees across the two markets.

Geralis joined Mars in 2019 as Head of Key Account Management for Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, after more than a decade at Procter & Gamble. He later became Market Head for the same region and, most recently, served as Market Director for Mars Pet Nutrition across Greece, the Balkans, Israel, and Palestine, managing operations in 12 markets.

“I am thrilled to take on this new responsibility and join our talented Associates team in Romania and Moldova. These are dynamic markets with significant growth potential, and I look forward to working closely with our teams and partners to create mutual value,” said Alkis Geralis, Market Director for Mars Wrigley Romania & Moldova.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)