Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:10
Entertainment
The Guardian includes Romania on “alternative hotlist” of 2020 travel destinations
06 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British publication The Guardian has included Romania on its "alternative hotlist" of 2020 travel destinations. The list "celebrates inspiring conservation and community projects that are making a difference to people and the planet.”

Romania, highlighted for its biodiversity, features on the list alongside destinations such as Slovenia, with its “green cycling and hiking adventures”, Sweeden’s eco-certified city Gothenburg, Italy’s Val di Vara, Montana or Vancouver, among others.

Under the headline “Bears, bison and biodiversity”Romania is described as “one of the best places in Europe to see large mammals in the wild” and as the home of “the continent’s largest populations of brown bears, as well as wolves and lynx.”

The part of the list dedicated to the country also presents the work of Foundation Conservation Carpathia (FCC) and its plans to create a large forested national park in the Făgăraș mountains, where it kicked off a four-year program aimed at the reintroduction of the bison in the region, in partnership with the ProPark Foundation for Protected Areas and Conservation Capital. Another project presented is the reintroduction of bison by Rewilding Europe and WWF Romania. Sixty animals have been released under the project so far.

While mentioning the country’s issues with illegal logging, the article notes that ecotourism has been growing, with holiday options including bear or bison-tracking holidays.

The full list of 2020 travel destinations selected by The Guardian can be read here.

(Photo: Mircea Bezergheanu/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:10
Entertainment
The Guardian includes Romania on “alternative hotlist” of 2020 travel destinations
06 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British publication The Guardian has included Romania on its "alternative hotlist" of 2020 travel destinations. The list "celebrates inspiring conservation and community projects that are making a difference to people and the planet.”

Romania, highlighted for its biodiversity, features on the list alongside destinations such as Slovenia, with its “green cycling and hiking adventures”, Sweeden’s eco-certified city Gothenburg, Italy’s Val di Vara, Montana or Vancouver, among others.

Under the headline “Bears, bison and biodiversity”Romania is described as “one of the best places in Europe to see large mammals in the wild” and as the home of “the continent’s largest populations of brown bears, as well as wolves and lynx.”

The part of the list dedicated to the country also presents the work of Foundation Conservation Carpathia (FCC) and its plans to create a large forested national park in the Făgăraș mountains, where it kicked off a four-year program aimed at the reintroduction of the bison in the region, in partnership with the ProPark Foundation for Protected Areas and Conservation Capital. Another project presented is the reintroduction of bison by Rewilding Europe and WWF Romania. Sixty animals have been released under the project so far.

While mentioning the country’s issues with illegal logging, the article notes that ecotourism has been growing, with holiday options including bear or bison-tracking holidays.

The full list of 2020 travel destinations selected by The Guardian can be read here.

(Photo: Mircea Bezergheanu/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK
02 January 2020
Events
Festivals and concerts to enjoy in Romania in 2020
19 December 2019
Social
Corruption scandal hits biggest private university in Romania, pro-rector arrested for bribery

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40