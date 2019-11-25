Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 12:26
Eco
NGO starts reintroduction of bison in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
25 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Environment NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) has kicked off a program to reintroduce the European bison in the Făgăraș Mountains.

As a first step, four bison will be brought in from Germany, the NGO said. Another nine bison will be brought in from Poland by the end of the year. On the long term, the plan is to establish a stable population of 30 bison in the area.

The bison disappeared from Romania some 200 years ago. In recent years, it was successfully reintroduced in Neamț, Caraș Severin and Hunedoara counties.

The four bison arriving in the Făgăraș Mountains will be hosted in an acclimatization fold in the area of the Pecineagu lake, beginning November of this year. They will be released into the wilderness in the spring of 2020, at distances of 20 – 30 km away from localities.

The selection of the bison was made based on their European pedigree card, so as to ensure the fast adaptation of the species to the environment and offer maximum survival chances, the NGO explained.

“In order to guarantee favorable results for the project, we took into account all the essential criteria to obtain genetic diversity, as well as the origin countries and environment of the bison. We are proud to have ensured the optimum balance between sexes, this being a challenge in the process of selecting the animals. The daily activity of the bison will be monitored; a few of them will have non-invasive GPS collars, which will not influence their adaptation, allowing us to known their tracks and the habitats the herd will frequent,” Adrian Aldea, a specialist with FCC, explained.

Besides the economic benefits brought to local communities, where nature-observation tourism can develop, the reintroduction of the bison will also benefit the biodiversity. The meadows will be maintained by the bison’s grazing, to the benefit of the deer population, while the wild fauna will be consolidated.

The bison reintroduction program rolled out in the Făgăraș Mountains is part of the project “Creation of a Wilderness Reserve in the Southern Carpathian Mountains, Romania.”  It is implemented by FCC in a partnership with the ProPark Foundation for Protected Areas, Conservation Capital (UK), and prof. Alistair Bath (Canada), between 2019 and 2024. It receives financial support from the Arcadia Foundation through the Endangered Landscapes Program and from the European Commission through the LIFE program.

(Photo: Milous Chab/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 12:26
Eco
NGO starts reintroduction of bison in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
25 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Environment NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) has kicked off a program to reintroduce the European bison in the Făgăraș Mountains.

As a first step, four bison will be brought in from Germany, the NGO said. Another nine bison will be brought in from Poland by the end of the year. On the long term, the plan is to establish a stable population of 30 bison in the area.

The bison disappeared from Romania some 200 years ago. In recent years, it was successfully reintroduced in Neamț, Caraș Severin and Hunedoara counties.

The four bison arriving in the Făgăraș Mountains will be hosted in an acclimatization fold in the area of the Pecineagu lake, beginning November of this year. They will be released into the wilderness in the spring of 2020, at distances of 20 – 30 km away from localities.

The selection of the bison was made based on their European pedigree card, so as to ensure the fast adaptation of the species to the environment and offer maximum survival chances, the NGO explained.

“In order to guarantee favorable results for the project, we took into account all the essential criteria to obtain genetic diversity, as well as the origin countries and environment of the bison. We are proud to have ensured the optimum balance between sexes, this being a challenge in the process of selecting the animals. The daily activity of the bison will be monitored; a few of them will have non-invasive GPS collars, which will not influence their adaptation, allowing us to known their tracks and the habitats the herd will frequent,” Adrian Aldea, a specialist with FCC, explained.

Besides the economic benefits brought to local communities, where nature-observation tourism can develop, the reintroduction of the bison will also benefit the biodiversity. The meadows will be maintained by the bison’s grazing, to the benefit of the deer population, while the wild fauna will be consolidated.

The bison reintroduction program rolled out in the Făgăraș Mountains is part of the project “Creation of a Wilderness Reserve in the Southern Carpathian Mountains, Romania.”  It is implemented by FCC in a partnership with the ProPark Foundation for Protected Areas, Conservation Capital (UK), and prof. Alistair Bath (Canada), between 2019 and 2024. It receives financial support from the Arcadia Foundation through the Endangered Landscapes Program and from the European Commission through the LIFE program.

(Photo: Milous Chab/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria
22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics
22 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Close to one million voters in Diaspora; Romanians abroad use vote to share feelings for homeland
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s anti-graft prosecutors deny media reports about calling president’s opponent to questioning just before second election round

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40