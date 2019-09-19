Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:02
Business
Swedish investment fund purchases 75% in Romanian furniture maker
19 September 2019
Swedish investment fund Greenbridge took over a 75% stake in Romanian furniture producer and retailer Rus Savitar - Casa Rusu, a family business with a history of 25 years.

The Rusu family founded the furniture business in 1994. The group’s shareholders were Dorica Rusu and her sons Raimond and Cristian Rusu.

The first two of them sold their shares while Cristian Rusu remained a shareholder with a 25% stake and will continue to manage the business.

According to information provided by Cristian Rusu, Rus Savitar - Casa Rusu group had a cumulative turnover of EUR 48.5 million in 2018 and employed 1,300 people.

Casa Rusu started as a furniture retailer but has also developed its own production capacities. The group currently operates 21 large-format stores with a total sales area of 61,000 sqm.

Greenbridge is an investment fund launched by Swedish investors Ola Rollen and Melker Schörling.

(Photo: Casa Rusu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
40