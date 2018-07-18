Green Group to install selective collection systems for recyclable waste in Bucharest

Green Group has received approval from the general mayor of Bucharest to install the first five systems of selective collection for recyclable waste in the capital, local Profit.ro reported.

Those using the company’s Sigurec systems receive money or shopping vouchers in return for recycled waste.

Green Group already installed similar systems in other cities in Romania, namely Buzau, Turda and Cluj-Napoca. Moreover, smaller recycling stations, destined for malls and hypermarkets, have also been installed in other localities in the country.

Bucharest City Hall announced in April 2017 that it would implement new programs that would focus on two of the city’s problems: air pollution and waste collection. Thus, it said it would install 50 waste collection points in the capital, with some of them served by operators. In this sense, the municipality concluded a five-year agreement with Green Group.

Irina Marica, [email protected]