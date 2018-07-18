Romanian Govt. approves ordinance to encourage recycling

Romania’s Government adopted on Tuesday, July 17, an emergency ordinance on packaging waste management that aims to encourage the recycling of reusable packaging.

One of the measures included in this ordinance is the payment of a RON 0.5 (EUR 0.1) guarantee on reusable packaging by end consumers starting March 31, 2019, local Digi24 reported.

Other measures aim to encourage selective waste collection by imposing an additional tax of RON 30 per ton for waste deposited in landfills. Local authorities will also have to provide the population with separate bins for recyclable waste.

In April 2017, the European Commission started an infringement procedure against Romania for failing to adopt national measures on waste management and waste prevention.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)