Capacity of green energy projects ready to build in Romania rises to 3.5GW

The capacity of the 87 wind and solar energy generation projects in Romania that have concluded power grid connection contracts, have a construction permit and also obtained a permit from energy market regulator ANRE reached 3,514MW, according to ANRE data quoted by Economica.net.

The volume is almost double compared to March 1, when the installed capacity of the projects ready to build was only 1,845 MW.

In principle, ANRE data indicate that 39 projects with an installed capacity of 716 MW are scheduled to be put into operation this year. For next year, 32 new projects with a total installed power of 2,377 MW are scheduled for operation.

Over 1,100 projects, with a total installed capacity of 51,000 MW, are in their first stage of development, namely they received the Technical Approval for Connection (ATR).

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)