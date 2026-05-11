Romanian government identifies major regional gaps in EU funds absorption

A report prepared by the Romanian Prime Minister’s Chancellery highlighted significant disparities between counties and local administrations in attracting and implementing European-funded projects, including under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR/RRF).

According to the document, while counties such as Bihor, Hunedoara, Mehedinți, and Galați managed to contract a substantial number of projects during 2021-2025, most county councils and smaller administrative-territorial units (ATUs) still had no signed PNRR contracts by 2025.

“The lack of contracting from the PNRR at the county council level in over 90% of counties is particularly worrying,” the report stated, as reported by Adevarul.ro.

The analysis pointed to “large disparities” in public fund absorption capacity and local project implementation, identifying persistent imbalances between regions and administrations after comparing budget revenues and expenditures, utility infrastructure coverage, and external financing absorption.

Several counties and county councils were identified as positive examples due to stronger budget execution and greater success in attracting European funds. Among them are Tulcea, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, and Mehedinți.

By contrast, counties including Timiș, Teleorman, Ilfov, Mureș, Harghita, Bacău, and Satu Mare were described as underperforming because of administrative difficulties, implementation delays, and weak prioritisation of investment projects.

The report also highlighted strong geographical polarisation. Western Romania, Dobrogea, and parts of Transylvania were found to have better administrative capacity and stronger project implementation rates, while Moldova, Oltenia, and southern Muntenia recorded the weakest development indicators and absorption performance.

According to the government analysis, the disparities reflect structural weaknesses in local public administration, including shortages of specialised personnel, weak management practices, and limited strategic planning capacity.

The findings come as Romania faces increasing pressure to accelerate implementation of projects financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility before the August 2026 deadline for completing milestones and reforms tied to remaining EU disbursements.

The report warned that without corrective measures, regional development gaps may widen further, and a significant share of available European funds could remain unused or be implemented inefficiently.

iulian@romania-insider.com