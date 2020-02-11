Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 08:11
Business

Romania’s Govt. says central bank should help more

02 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) has failed to purchase enough Government debt and has kept the monetary policy rate at high levels, finance minister Florin Citu said, criticizing the monetary authority for insufficient support, Hotnews.ro reported.

The fiscal policy has done most of the work so far, indeed helped by the monetary policy - "but if we look in detail, the central bank has not reached its target for the purchase of government securities on the secondary market."

Citu also stated that the monetary policy interest rate is still high. "Romania still has room to reach zero or even negative (interest rates)," he said.

In the meantime, BNR's financial stability director Eugen Radulescu explained, not necessarily as a response to Citu, that the Government could not efficiently address the crisis because of the pro-cyclical policies pursued in previous years, Profit.ro reported. While not blaming the Government directly for lack of supportive policies, Radulescu still implies that the stimuli provided by the Government can't be strong enough because of the past policies that narrowed its room for maneuver.

"Unfortunately, the errors of 2008 have repeated, from my point of view, on a much larger scale since 2017. This resulted in the Government's limited capacity to support the private sector, among others," said Radulescu.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 08:07
23 September 2020
Business
Romania's central bank says upfront absorption of EU funds is “vital” for fiscal consolidation
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 08:11
Business

Romania’s Govt. says central bank should help more

02 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) has failed to purchase enough Government debt and has kept the monetary policy rate at high levels, finance minister Florin Citu said, criticizing the monetary authority for insufficient support, Hotnews.ro reported.

The fiscal policy has done most of the work so far, indeed helped by the monetary policy - "but if we look in detail, the central bank has not reached its target for the purchase of government securities on the secondary market."

Citu also stated that the monetary policy interest rate is still high. "Romania still has room to reach zero or even negative (interest rates)," he said.

In the meantime, BNR's financial stability director Eugen Radulescu explained, not necessarily as a response to Citu, that the Government could not efficiently address the crisis because of the pro-cyclical policies pursued in previous years, Profit.ro reported. While not blaming the Government directly for lack of supportive policies, Radulescu still implies that the stimuli provided by the Government can't be strong enough because of the past policies that narrowed its room for maneuver.

"Unfortunately, the errors of 2008 have repeated, from my point of view, on a much larger scale since 2017. This resulted in the Government's limited capacity to support the private sector, among others," said Radulescu.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 08:07
23 September 2020
Business
Romania's central bank says upfront absorption of EU funds is “vital” for fiscal consolidation
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
30 October 2020
Entertainment
Halloween special: Horror movies shot in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A constant connection: British historian Tessa Dunlop on Queen Marie, the importance of the diaspora, and her favorite spot in Romania