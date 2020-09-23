Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 08:07
Business
Romania's central bank says upfront absorption of EU funds is “vital” for fiscal consolidation
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's major macroeconomic challenge, starting with 2021, is the correction of the public deficit, given that it is doubtful that international markets will accept large deficits for years, according to a quarterly report of Romania's National Bank (BNR) on Romania and the euro area.

However, "the correction cannot and must not be brutal, it is good to last for a few years," BNR says, according to Ziarul Financiar. A brutal correction would push the economy into a deep recession, it explains.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The use of EU funds might strengthen the aggregate demand by 2.0-2.5% of GDP additional public spending. This will not only balance the public budget but also stimulate domestic production.

"It is vital that the absorption of European funds be as high as possible in the coming years (to be upfront)," the report reads.

Another key element in fiscal consolidation is increasing the budget revenues, currently representing around 27% of GDP, well below the 32-38% of GDP in the New Member States (that joined the EU in 2004 and 2007).

BNR also stresses that the focus should be placed on the structural balance, and a distinction must be made between permanent and one-off spending, caused by the need to mitigate the effects of the epidemic. Such one-off expenditures to address the COVID-19 pandemic impact might be needed in 2021 as well, BNR says. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 08:07
Business
Romania's central bank says upfront absorption of EU funds is “vital” for fiscal consolidation
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's major macroeconomic challenge, starting with 2021, is the correction of the public deficit, given that it is doubtful that international markets will accept large deficits for years, according to a quarterly report of Romania's National Bank (BNR) on Romania and the euro area.

However, "the correction cannot and must not be brutal, it is good to last for a few years," BNR says, according to Ziarul Financiar. A brutal correction would push the economy into a deep recession, it explains.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The use of EU funds might strengthen the aggregate demand by 2.0-2.5% of GDP additional public spending. This will not only balance the public budget but also stimulate domestic production.

"It is vital that the absorption of European funds be as high as possible in the coming years (to be upfront)," the report reads.

Another key element in fiscal consolidation is increasing the budget revenues, currently representing around 27% of GDP, well below the 32-38% of GDP in the New Member States (that joined the EU in 2004 and 2007).

BNR also stresses that the focus should be placed on the structural balance, and a distinction must be made between permanent and one-off spending, caused by the need to mitigate the effects of the epidemic. Such one-off expenditures to address the COVID-19 pandemic impact might be needed in 2021 as well, BNR says. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote