Politics
Romanian Govt. allots EUR 129 mln for the general elections in December
11 September 2020
The Romanian government allotted a budget of RON 625 million (almost EUR 129 million) to cover the costs of organizing the general elections in December.

According to the government's proposal, the elections for the Romanian Parliament are to be organized on December 6.

The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Dancă, announced at the end of the government meeting on Thursday, September 10, that two government decisions were adopted for the organization of the elections for the Romanian Parliament in December. One of them refers to allocating the funds needed to cover the costs of organizing the elections on December 6, with a budget of RON 625 million, News.ro reported.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said earlier this month that, given that the mandate of the current Parliament ends on December 21, “and considering other legal provisions, December 6 is the only date when the elections can be organized."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

