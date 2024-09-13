GoTech World 2024 brings over 120 speakers and 100 exhibitors to Bucharest in November

GoTech World, the largest B2B expo-conference with IT and digital solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, will hold its 2024 edition at Romexpo in northern Bucharest on November 12-13. This year’s theme focuses on how emerging technologies beyond artificial intelligence define society’s future.

Internationally renowned speakers will take to the 11 stages to present the latest trends in IT, while visitors will be able to interact with the technologies proposed by the exhibiting companies.

The organizers expect about 15,000 participants at the 13th edition of GoTech World. At the same time, the public will be able to take part in over 100 content sessions, supported by over 120 speakers, and will be able to visit the stands of roughly 100 exhibitors.

Two new stages are introduced this year - the Build.AI Stage and the Software Architecture Stage - which, along with the related exhibition areas, are dedicated to the technical audience. At the same time, the Digital Marketing and e-Commerce stage returns to the event, where topics such as omni-channel marketing, the importance of short and impactful video content, or the concrete integration of AI solutions in marketing will be discussed.

In total, the event will have 11 stages, namely Main Stage, Digital Marketing & E-commerce, Sustainability, Cybersecurity, AI, Software Architecture, DevOps, Business Transformation, Smart City, Product & UX Design, and Build.AI.

Tickets can be purchased online on the event’s website for EUR 189 + VAT, EUR 329 + VAT, and EUR 429 + VAT (late registration). Early bird fares are available until October 3.

