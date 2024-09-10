International speakers, investors and entrepreneurs to attend How to Web conference in Bucharest next month

Over 3,000 international attendees, including business representatives, technology experts, and entrepreneurs, are expected at the How to Web Conference 2024 in Bucharest next month. The event will be held from October 2-3 at the Face Convention Center.

At How to Web Conference 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with over 100 speakers from major global brands, including Netflix, Google, Stripe, Zoom, or Bolt, international authors, and industry pioneers, the organizers said.

Content tracks will include essential topics such as product & UX, engineering, startups, investment, and marketing & sales.

Participants will also have access to dedicated networking areas designed to build connections faster with possible partners, mentors, investors, and industry leaders. The conference will provide a specialized mobile app, allowing attendees to schedule meetings and connect before the event begins.

The program also includes side events, such as hands-on workshops, networking sessions, learning events, social gatherings, and parties.

(Photo source: the organisers)