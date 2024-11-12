News from Companies

Goldbach Grup, a holding that brings together companies with over 13 years of experience in the development and implementation of complex projects in areas such as urban development, real estate, construction, architecture, renewable energy and consulting in the field of European funds, announces the co-optation of Cristina Nuță, a strategic leader in financial management, in the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Cristina Nuță has over 17 years of experience in the financial-banking sector, and in the recent years she has held key roles in companies such as Deloitte and PwC, specializing in mergers and acquisitions consulting, corporate finance and risk management. Within the Goldbach Group, Cristina is responsible for implementing financial transformation, overseeing strategic growth initiatives and ensuring rigorous financial analysis to support the performance of group companies.

"Since the middle of this year, when Cristina joined the Goldbach Group team, we have more clarity and future perspective on the financial performance of the companies in the Group and the synergy we need to achieve our goal of building better and resilient communities. The teams of the eight companies within the Goldbach Group, which operate in different markets and at distinct development speeds, already benefit from Cristina's experience, which supports them to achieve their ambitious growth goals, through a strategic approach", said Florentin Avădanei, Goldbach Group Founder and co-CEO.

"After almost two decades of experience in the financial-banking sector, I accepted the challenge of joining a resilient group of Romanian entrepreneurial companies, which have developed and expanded organically in recent years. I am happy to be part of the Goldbach Group team, here where the entrepreneurial spirit is still active and guides the development strategy. I will be passionately involved in writing the success story of the Goldbach Group, with a focus on strategic growth and financial performance, and supporting the expansion plans at the national level", says Cristina Nuță, CFO of the Goldbach Group.

Cristina Nuță joined Goldbach Group in June 2024 and brings to the holding over 17 years of experience in the financial-banking field, corporate lending, financial analysis and credit risk management. Along with the financial transformation of the group, his responsibilities also include optimizing the capital structure and implementing rigorous risk management for the sustainable development of the group. Cristina Nuță has held key roles in companies such as Deloitte and PwC, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance consulting. With an Executive MBA in Finance from Sheffield University, Cristina has consolidated her expertise in supporting strategic growth initiatives by improving profitability and increasing margins.

Recently, Goldbach Group also announced the co-optation of Elena Oancea as co-CEO, a role in which she supports the development of the group through the expansion of two priority business divisions, namely K2 Retail Properties and K2 Design Lab. Elena Oancea is a recognized entrepreneur in the interior design market, which she marked by developing a portfolio of flagship projects.

Goldbach Group is a holding company created 13 years ago by the entrepreneur Florentin Avădanei and currently includes 8 entities active in the development and implementation of complex multidisciplinary projects in sectors such as the development of retail parks - through K2 Retail Properties, property management - through K2 Assets, civil and industrial constructions – through Goldbach Construct, real estate development – ​​through Goldbach Development, architecture and urban planning – through Goldbach Design & Build, interior design – through K2 Design Lab, renewable energy – through Goldbach Energy and consultancy for projects financed by European funds – through Goldbach Consulting.

*This is a press release.