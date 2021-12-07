Health official: RO to focus on increasing number of those vaccinated rather than administer Covid-19 booster shot

The country’s current strategy is to increase the number of people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine rather than administer the third dose to those already fully vaccinated, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, explained in an interview with television station Digi24.

“The scientific data showing the safety and efficacy of a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine are one aspect. But this doesn’t mean the measure should be adopted as a vaccination policy. Such a measure is adopted when daily data show an important decrease in vaccination effectiveness, but this is not the case now for either of the viral variants. Even if the number of cases is growing, it is affecting unvaccinated people,” Gheorghiță said.

“This third dose is in view of viral variants where a drop in the neutralizing antibody activity is seen. If we are afraid of viral variants, we need to increase the number of vaccinated people, not give a third dose to those already fully vaccinated. It is important to accelerate campaigns equitably in all countries; this is how we reduce the selection of new variants. The strategy is to increase the number of those fully vaccinated; this is how we will have good control over the pandemic. This is how we reduce pressure on hospitals and the number of deaths,” he said.

He explained that administering a third dose could be discussed if the risk of illness increases for those already vaccinated.

The authorities expect to see an increase in the number of those wishing to receive the vaccine, Gheorghiță said.

“The number of phone calls is increasing; people request information about the vaccine and how they can get vaccinated. The discussions we have right now about a potential fourth wave and the increase in the number of cases caused by the Delta variant increase people’s interest in vaccination.”

By July 11, 4,820,743 people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 4,653,572 were fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 18,100 people received the vaccine: 9,985 the first dose and 8,115 the second dose. Of those who received the first dose, 5,886 got the Pfizer vaccine, 3,863 the single-dose Johnson&Johnson one, 216 the Moderna jab, and 20 the AstraZeneca one.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

