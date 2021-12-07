Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 12:13
Social

Health official: RO to focus on increasing number of those vaccinated rather than administer Covid-19 booster shot

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The country’s current strategy is to increase the number of people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine rather than administer the third dose to those already fully vaccinated, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, explained in an interview with television station Digi24.

“The scientific data showing the safety and efficacy of a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine are one aspect. But this doesn’t mean the measure should be adopted as a vaccination policy. Such a measure is adopted when daily data show an important decrease in vaccination effectiveness, but this is not the case now for either of the viral variants. Even if the number of cases is growing, it is affecting unvaccinated people,” Gheorghiță said.

“This third dose is in view of viral variants where a drop in the neutralizing antibody activity is seen. If we are afraid of viral variants, we need to increase the number of vaccinated people, not give a third dose to those already fully vaccinated. It is important to accelerate campaigns equitably in all countries; this is how we reduce the selection of new variants. The strategy is to increase the number of those fully vaccinated; this is how we will have good control over the pandemic. This is how we reduce pressure on hospitals and the number of deaths,” he said.

He explained that administering a third dose could be discussed if the risk of illness increases for those already vaccinated.

The authorities expect to see an increase in the number of those wishing to receive the vaccine, Gheorghiță said.

“The number of phone calls is increasing; people request information about the vaccine and how they can get vaccinated. The discussions we have right now about a potential fourth wave and the increase in the number of cases caused by the Delta variant increase people’s interest in vaccination.”

By July 11, 4,820,743 people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 4,653,572 were fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 18,100 people received the vaccine: 9,985 the first dose and 8,115 the second dose. Of those who received the first dose, 5,886 got the Pfizer vaccine, 3,863 the single-dose Johnson&Johnson one, 216 the Moderna jab, and 20 the AstraZeneca one.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 12:13
Social

Health official: RO to focus on increasing number of those vaccinated rather than administer Covid-19 booster shot

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The country’s current strategy is to increase the number of people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine rather than administer the third dose to those already fully vaccinated, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, explained in an interview with television station Digi24.

“The scientific data showing the safety and efficacy of a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine are one aspect. But this doesn’t mean the measure should be adopted as a vaccination policy. Such a measure is adopted when daily data show an important decrease in vaccination effectiveness, but this is not the case now for either of the viral variants. Even if the number of cases is growing, it is affecting unvaccinated people,” Gheorghiță said.

“This third dose is in view of viral variants where a drop in the neutralizing antibody activity is seen. If we are afraid of viral variants, we need to increase the number of vaccinated people, not give a third dose to those already fully vaccinated. It is important to accelerate campaigns equitably in all countries; this is how we reduce the selection of new variants. The strategy is to increase the number of those fully vaccinated; this is how we will have good control over the pandemic. This is how we reduce pressure on hospitals and the number of deaths,” he said.

He explained that administering a third dose could be discussed if the risk of illness increases for those already vaccinated.

The authorities expect to see an increase in the number of those wishing to receive the vaccine, Gheorghiță said.

“The number of phone calls is increasing; people request information about the vaccine and how they can get vaccinated. The discussions we have right now about a potential fourth wave and the increase in the number of cases caused by the Delta variant increase people’s interest in vaccination.”

By July 11, 4,820,743 people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 4,653,572 were fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 18,100 people received the vaccine: 9,985 the first dose and 8,115 the second dose. Of those who received the first dose, 5,886 got the Pfizer vaccine, 3,863 the single-dose Johnson&Johnson one, 216 the Moderna jab, and 20 the AstraZeneca one.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted