Major investment in Curtea de Argeș: Fuchs Condimente Romania doubles its capacity

Fuchs Condimente Romania, the local producer of spices and food ingredients, part of the German Fuchs Group, has completed the construction phase of its production capacity expansion in Curtea de Argeș after a 12-month project.

In the next phase, the expansion of the logistics and production center in Romania involves investments in machinery and process automation, representing one of the largest ongoing investments for Fuchs Group globally.

Thus, Fuchs Group, which has production facilities in Europe (Germany, France, UK) as well as in the USA, Brazil, and China, is further consolidating its strategic presence in Romania.

This investment was necessary due to the exceeded physical capacity of the Curtea de Argeș factory, which was inaugurated in 2009. In order to strengthen its market position with its brands Fuchs and Cosmin, as well as in emerging areas such as private label, horeca, and e-commerce, expanding capacity was a top priority.

The expansion, which doubles the production and storage capacity to 18,000 square meters, supports the positive momentum of Fuchs Condimente Romania and creates opportunities and jobs for the local community.

Currently, Fuchs Condimente Romania is one of the largest employers in Curtea de Argeș, with a team of over 350 employees involved in production, logistics, and sales.

“This investment is the logical result of over 20 years of sustainable growth in Romania. It provides strong conditions for the continuity of our positive dynamics both in Romania and on external markets. This investment brings social improvements for our employees and allows the creation of new jobs in the city of Curtea de Argeș,” said Uwe-Jens Karl, Managing Director of Fuchs Condimente Romania.

The new facility, which includes a spice mixing unit, marks an important step in modernizing and automating production processes, which will improve employee efficiency.

“Our investment in the Curtea de Argeș location underscores Fuchs Group's long-term commitment to Romania. By increasing its local capacities, Fuchs Condimente will be better integrated into the group's operational processes, which will significantly contribute to the success of the entire Fuchs Group. We rely on Romania as a strategic location,” stated Nils Meyer-Pries, CEO of Fuchs Group.

Fuchs Group opened its spice production facility in Romania in 2001 and has remained a solid employer, offering a healthy organizational culture and professional development opportunities. In 2023, Fuchs Condimente Romania recorded a turnover of over RON 180 million (EUR 36.2 mln), and for 2024, the company expects further growth.

With over 22 years of presence in Romania, Fuchs Condimente is not only a major player in the spice sector but also an active supporter of the local community.

Each year, the company directs approximately RON 300,000 in sponsorships for various local projects and institutions, including NGOs active in sustainability, education, and health, as well as hospitals and clubs supporting young people in the local community.

The expansion of the production capacity was celebrated with the local community

The expansion inauguration was celebrated by a special event held on September 11 at the company's headquarters on Str. Nordului no. 41-43, Curtea de Argeș.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from Romania and Germany, as well as the company's business partners, highlighting the importance of this investment and Fuchs Group's commitment to Romania.

Additionally, children and teachers from the Robotics Club of Vlaicu Vodă High School, the Judo Club, and the Argeș Guitarists Club, all of whom are supported by Fuchs Condimente, were invited to attend.

Fuchs Condimente Romania has been present on the local market since 2001. Fuchs promotes a culture of taste and healthy food, focusing on product and service quality, from ingredient selection to the use of advanced technologies.

For its clients in retail, hospitality, gastronomy, catering, and the food industry, the company develops specific solutions and customized products. The company’s portfolio includes the brands Fuchs, Cosmin, Alex, Mirodenia, V6BBQ, Bio Wagner, and Ubena.

Fuchs Condimente Romania is part of the Fuchs Group, founded by Dieter Fuchs in 1952 in Dissen, Germany, as a family business. Over the next 25 years, Fuchs Group expanded into France, the United States, Brazil, and later China—where basic spices are grown in controlled plantations and carefully selected. Today, Fuchs Group has over 3,200 employees across 19 locations in 9 countries on 4 continents and generates an annual turnover of over EUR 600 million.

* This is a press release.