Romanian far-right leader George Simion to challenge presidential election result at Constitutional Court

George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR, announced Tuesday, May 20, that he would challenge the result of Romania's May 18 presidential election, in which pro-EU centrist Nicușor Dan emerged as the winner, at the Constitutional Court (CCR). He made several accusations of external political interference and fraud, including alleged vote buying in the Republic of Moldova.

On Sunday night, in his first message after the presidential elections on May 18, Simion conceded defeat and congratulated Bucharest mayor and pro-EU independent candidate Nicușor Dan for winning the presidential election.

Now, in the video posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, the AUR leader claimed the elections were marred by fraud and irregularities, similar to those invoked by the CCR in December 2024 when it canceled the presidential elections.

"Just as Călin Georgescu was unfairly removed from the race and the elections were annulled without evidence, we will contest Nicușor Dan's election for the same reasons," Simion said, as quoted by Agerpres.

He further stated that he was urged by his supporters over the past 24 hours to take legal action, both domestically and internationally. "You told me you don't want a puppet president who allegedly enjoyed the support of Romanians," he said. "We will act through all legal avenues, at home and abroad."

According to George Simion, the challenge will reference the CCR's December 6 decision to annul the previous election.

He cited allegations of vote buying, claiming a EUR 100 million budget was used in the Republic of Moldova to fund "electoral tourism" and influence voters. He also accused authorities of using administrative resources from another state, allowing deceased individuals to vote, and artificially inflating turnout figures to over 11.5 million.

The AUR leader said international observers noted foreign interference, not only from Moldova but also from France. He alleged that social media platforms were manipulated and algorithms used to influence Romanian voters.

Citing a statement by the founder of Telegram, Simion claimed the French government intervened to censor voices like his and called for the Telegram founder to testify before the elections are validated.

Further on, Simion insisted that the Constitutional Court must follow its own precedent. "We will publish a template for the legal challenge. The CCR is obligated to be consistent in its rulings and apply the same standards of evidence."

He warned that if the court rejects the complaint, it would amount to "a coup against the will of the Romanian people."

He also announced his intention to ask the top court to annul the May 18 elections on X.

"I officially ask Constitutional Court to annul Romanian presidential elections (May 2025). For the very reasons December elections were annulled: external interferences by state and non-state actors. This time proven with evidence! Neither France, nor Moldova, nor anyone else has the right to interfere in the elections of another state."

The government of the Republic of Moldova reacted on Tuesday evening to the accusations launched by the leader of AUR, George Simion, regarding the allocation of EUR 100 million for electoral tourism. "Romanians in the Republic of Moldova voted freely. The large number of people who went to vote for the presidential elections in Romania shows how much they care about the future of Romania," the Executive from Chisinau said, as reported by News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)