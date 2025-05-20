Russian officials question Romanian presidential elections

The Russian ambassador to Romania, Vladimir Lipaev, recently alleged that France had interference in Romania’s presidential elections, echoing far-right defeated presidential candidate George Simion.

Lipaev said on the “Rossia 24” television channel that “there was interference in the elections at the level of Macron. This is indisputable, because literally two days before the elections, Macron was actively communicating with Nicușor Dan and expressed his full support and solidarity,” according to G4Media.

In fact, the Romanian candidate spoke on the phone with the French president shortly before the second round. During the call, Macron praised France and Romania's profound relations and said that “what is at stake in these elections is of course the key to not only Romania’s destiny, but also ours.”

In February, French president Emmanuel Macron said that Russia manipulated elections in Romania and that the cancellation of last year's presidential elections did not shock him as a result of that intervention.

Similarly to Lipaev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov weighed in on Romania’s presidential race, saying the pro-Russian candidate who won an aborted vote last year had been unfairly disqualified.

"The elections were strange, to say the least," he said, as quoted by Reuters. “We know the story of the candidate who had the best chance of winning. Without bothering to find any justification, he was simply forcibly removed from the race."

Russia has previously denied any role in Calin Georgescu's campaign, and accused Romanian authorities of barring him for political reasons. However, both the Romanian Intelligence Service, as well as intelligence agencies from Italy and France, and the Deputy Secretary General of NATO have officially announced that they have evidence of Russia’s meddling in the Romanian campaign.

The latest interference by Russia in Romania’s elections occurred on election day itself. The founder of Telegram, Russian-born Pavel Durov, claimed that a French intelligence service allegedly asked him to limit the activity of conservative voices in Romania before the elections. The French intelligence service immediately reacted and announced that it had in fact asked Durov to ensure that Telegram no longer allowed child pornography and terrorist threats. Durov is already being investigated by French authorities for these crimes.

The victory of pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan is being labeled as a blow to Russian interests in the region. Runner-up George Simion had pledged to end military aid to Ukraine, and promised to be an opponent to deeper EU integration and cooperation. Before the second round of voting, Simion had also said that Macron had “dictatorial tendencies.”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alex Nicodim and Russian Foreign Ministry on Facebook)