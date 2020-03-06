Study: Most Romanian gas suppliers ask high prices along market liberalisation in July

Romanian natural gas suppliers started negotiations with households from rather high prices, as the wholesale price of gas has dropped recently, and the retail market will be liberalized in July.

The two main gas suppliers asked Romanian households to pay 14% (E.ON Energie) and 7% (Engie) higher prices than they should (the “fair” price), according to local NGO Energia Inteligenta (Smart Energy), Hotnews.ro reported.

The fair prices are calculated based on declared transport and distribution fees. The NGO has surveyed the commercial offers of all 35 natural gas suppliers on the market and has found significant price differences.

Of the 35 suppliers that sell gas to household consumers on the regulated market, only nine have proposed a lower price than the one currently charged, five have maintained the prices, and 13 plan to charge their customers more.

The two leading suppliers, E.ON Energie and Engie, have submitted offers with insignificantly lower prices than the current ones. The current price charged by E.ON is RON 134.2 per MWh, and the offer to be enforced as of July 1 is RON 131.9 per MWh. At Engie, the current price is RON 125.2 per MWh, and the new proposal is RON 124.9 per MWh.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)