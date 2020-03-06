Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 08:15
Business
Study: Most Romanian gas suppliers ask high prices along market liberalisation in July
03 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas suppliers started negotiations with households from rather high prices, as the wholesale price of gas has dropped recently, and the retail market will be liberalized in July.

The two main gas suppliers asked Romanian households to pay 14% (E.ON Energie) and 7% (Engie) higher prices than they should (the “fair” price), according to local NGO Energia Inteligenta (Smart Energy), Hotnews.ro reported.

The fair prices are calculated based on declared transport and distribution fees. The NGO has surveyed the commercial offers of all 35 natural gas suppliers on the market and has found significant price differences.

Of the 35 suppliers that sell gas to household consumers on the regulated market, only nine have proposed a lower price than the one currently charged, five have maintained the prices, and 13 plan to charge their customers more.

The two leading suppliers, E.ON Energie and Engie, have submitted offers with insignificantly lower prices than the current ones. The current price charged by E.ON is RON 134.2 per MWh, and the offer to be enforced as of July 1 is RON 131.9 per MWh. At Engie, the current price is RON 125.2 per MWh, and the new proposal is RON 124.9 per MWh.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 08:15
Business
Study: Most Romanian gas suppliers ask high prices along market liberalisation in July
03 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas suppliers started negotiations with households from rather high prices, as the wholesale price of gas has dropped recently, and the retail market will be liberalized in July.

The two main gas suppliers asked Romanian households to pay 14% (E.ON Energie) and 7% (Engie) higher prices than they should (the “fair” price), according to local NGO Energia Inteligenta (Smart Energy), Hotnews.ro reported.

The fair prices are calculated based on declared transport and distribution fees. The NGO has surveyed the commercial offers of all 35 natural gas suppliers on the market and has found significant price differences.

Of the 35 suppliers that sell gas to household consumers on the regulated market, only nine have proposed a lower price than the one currently charged, five have maintained the prices, and 13 plan to charge their customers more.

The two leading suppliers, E.ON Energie and Engie, have submitted offers with insignificantly lower prices than the current ones. The current price charged by E.ON is RON 134.2 per MWh, and the offer to be enforced as of July 1 is RON 131.9 per MWh. At Engie, the current price is RON 125.2 per MWh, and the new proposal is RON 124.9 per MWh.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania
28 May 2020
Social
Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1
27 May 2020
Politics
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program