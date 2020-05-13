Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:04
Business
Engie Romania to invest over EUR 200 mln in gas distribution network
13 May 2020
Engie Romania, formerly GDF Suez Romania, has earmarked over RON 1 billion (over EUR 200 million) for investments in the rehabilitation, systematization, optimization, and expansion of its gas distribution networks, Profit.ro reported.

The company operates under concession the natural gas distribution networks in the southern half of the country.

The company plans to add distribution networks in localities that do not currently have access to this utility.

Engie has already launched a tender to conclude a framework agreement for the execution of works with up to 30 contracting companies, the deadline for submission of bids being June 16.

The contract put up for auction is divided into six lots, by groups of counties. It covers almost 800 kilometers of existing distribution networks (to be refurbished) and new ones (to be built). The most expensive lot is the one that includes the distribution networks in Bucharest and Ilfov area, estimated at over RON 378 mln (EUR 80 mln).

Engie Romania registered a net profit of RON 336 mln (EUR 72 mln) last year, 26% lower compared to 2018.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
(Photo source: Shutterstock)

1
 

