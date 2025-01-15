Natural gas price keeps rising at Bucharest commodity exchange

The price of natural gas continued to rise on January 14 at Bucharest commodity exchange BRM due to the cooling weather and uncertainties regarding the long-term functionality of the only gas pipeline that still transports Russian gas to Europe, TurkStream.

The price exceeded the threshold of RON 300 (EUR 60) per MWh for the first time in almost 2 years, Profit.ro reported.

After a long period of being a net exporter of gas, Romania became a net importer again on Tuesday, January 14.

On Tuesday, a large quantity of gas was traded on the intraday market, 12.6 GWh, up 65% compared to the previous day, at a record average price of the last 2 years of RON 305 per MWh.

While on the BRM the gas price for the day-ahead market was EUR 58.7 per MWh on January 14, on the most important regional market, the Austrian CEGH, it was EUR 8.4 lower, at EUR 50.3 per MWh.

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)