Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 11/11/2019 - 11:40
Public library in Galati, the first in Romania with a sign language interpreter
11 November 2019
The largest library in Galati county, in eastern Romania, is the first in the country to have a sign language interpreter for people with hearing or speech impairments, local Mediafax reported.

The new service is provided based on a protocol signed by the V.A. Urechia Library in Galati with an association.

“It is a service for people with hearing or speech impairments that we provide upon request, when we have a request. We call the interpreter, he comes and helps the person in need. It is a free service, we provide the transport of the interpreter,” library director Corina Dobre explained.

The library in Galati also offers other services for people with disabilities. For example, visual and sound warning systems and tactile surfaces were installed in the building, and the library also has books for the blind in its collection.

The V.A. Urechia Library in Galati county has hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

