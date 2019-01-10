Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 14:26
Social
School for sign language interpreters specializing in music launches in Romania
01 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unheard School, the first school in Romania training sign language interpreters specializing in music, will start delivering courses next year.

The school is the result of a partnership between the National Association of the Hearing Impaired in Romania (ANSR) and Mastercard.

The school will train specialists who will translate the music of artists and groups delivering concerts in the country to the hearing impaired.  It will cover two modules. One is designed for people who already known the sign language and will help them specialize in music. Another module will teach sign language to beginners, who can later specialize in interpreting music.

The courses are free of charge and take place in Bucharest, between March and May of 2020. Those interested can register by November 30 of this year.

Unheard School follows a project launched this summer, where music festival organizers were invited to make their events accessible to the hearing impaired.

Also in a partnership between ANSR and Mastercard, Amber Galloway Gallego, the most recognizable sign language interpreter specializing in the interpretation of concerts and music festivals, was invited to deliver a workshop in Romania. She also worked at this year’s Electric Castle festival.

(Photo: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 14:26
Social
School for sign language interpreters specializing in music launches in Romania
01 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unheard School, the first school in Romania training sign language interpreters specializing in music, will start delivering courses next year.

The school is the result of a partnership between the National Association of the Hearing Impaired in Romania (ANSR) and Mastercard.

The school will train specialists who will translate the music of artists and groups delivering concerts in the country to the hearing impaired.  It will cover two modules. One is designed for people who already known the sign language and will help them specialize in music. Another module will teach sign language to beginners, who can later specialize in interpreting music.

The courses are free of charge and take place in Bucharest, between March and May of 2020. Those interested can register by November 30 of this year.

Unheard School follows a project launched this summer, where music festival organizers were invited to make their events accessible to the hearing impaired.

Also in a partnership between ANSR and Mastercard, Amber Galloway Gallego, the most recognizable sign language interpreter specializing in the interpretation of concerts and music festivals, was invited to deliver a workshop in Romania. She also worked at this year’s Electric Castle festival.

(Photo: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president asks anti-organized crime head to step down over notorious murder case investigation
01 October 2019
Entertainment
Funny or not? Romanian gets oath certificate signed by priest that he will stop drinking alcohol, except…
30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40