French president Emmanuel Macron signals support to reformist candidate for Romanian presidency

French president Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the USR candidate Elena Lasconi in the second round of Romania's presidential elections during a video call on Friday, December 6. The move comes amid widespread European and US support, aside from the internal one, for Lasconi against pro-Russian surprise candidate Calin Georgescu.

“I am pleased to offer you my support in this campaign. I believe the stakes are the future of Romania, but the elections are also important for Europe,” Macron said.

“Your country is very important. You are on NATO’s eastern flank, you are a vital member of Europe, and in the past seven years, we have felt Romania’s significance. I want to thank you for maintaining this trajectory, which is in the interest of Romanians and all of Europe,” the French president told Lasconi.

"I am fighting for democracy and will use all my strength and knowledge to safeguard democracy in Romania and ensure we remain in the EU and NATO," replied Elena Lasconi.

“I thank President Emmanuel Macron for the open discussion we had, for his encouragement and support, and for the appreciation he has for us, Romanians. This dialogue reinforced my belief that isolation and the absence of Romania’s partners would once again bring darkness to our country. It is the responsibility of each of us to choose the right path for our country this Sunday. Now, and in the years to come. From this point forward,” wrote Lasconi on Facebook, accompanying the video recording of their conversation.

Macron is not the first leader to support Lasconi. The president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, visited Romania on Thursday, December 5, to express her support for the USR candidate. Additionally, Lasconi spoke by phone with the president of Georgia, stating that they agreed to jointly, along with Moldova, combat Russian propaganda.

Meanwhile, Calin Georgescu told the BBC in an interview that he would end all support for Ukraine if elected. He also appeared to deny the very existence of the war in Ukraine.

The race for Romania’s presidency is close, with Elena Lasconi at 48.6% of support to Calin Georgescu’s 46.4%, according to the latest poll.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Adriana Neagoe and Emmanuel Macron on Facebook)