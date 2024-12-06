Moldovan leader Maia Sandu travels to Bucharest to endorse Elena Lasconi in presidential runoff

Moldovan president Maia Sandu visited Bucharest on Thursday, December 5, to publicly endorse USR leader Elena Lasconi ahead of the second round of Romania’s presidential elections on December 8. In a message also shared on social media, Sandu expressed her belief that Lasconi embodies the courage and authenticity needed to lead Romania.

“I will vote for Elena Lasconi because she is authentic, and I feel her love for Romania,” Sandu said.

She emphasized the dangers of fear and division, urging Romanians to support a leader who can unite the nation and uphold democratic values.

Also, Maia Sandu highlighted Romania’s role as a model for Moldova, praising its progress within the European Union. She reaffirmed her trust in Elena Lasconi to continue strengthening ties between the two nations, supporting Moldova’s aspirations for EU membership.

“I know that Elena Lasconi will not abandon the relationship with the Republic of Moldova; on the contrary, she will continue the work we have started together. We have many beautiful projects to accomplish. Our shared destiny lies in the free world - prosperity, stability, and development brought by belonging to the European Union,” Maia Sandu said.

“So, for me and for many others, our peaceful and prosperous future lies with a “YES” for Elena Lasconi!” - the Moldovan leader concluded.

Maia Sandu, who made a name for herself as a pro-EU leader, won a second term after defeating moderate pro-Russian rival Alexandr Stoianoglo at a significant margin of nearly 10% during a heated second round last month.

Elena Lasconi, the leader of the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), is running against ultranationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu in the second round of the presidential elections.

