Politics

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu travels to Bucharest to endorse Elena Lasconi in presidential runoff

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldovan president Maia Sandu visited Bucharest on Thursday, December 5, to publicly endorse USR leader Elena Lasconi ahead of the second round of Romania’s presidential elections on December 8. In a message also shared on social media, Sandu expressed her belief that Lasconi embodies the courage and authenticity needed to lead Romania.

“I will vote for Elena Lasconi because she is authentic, and I feel her love for Romania,” Sandu said.

She emphasized the dangers of fear and division, urging Romanians to support a leader who can unite the nation and uphold democratic values.

Also, Maia Sandu highlighted Romania’s role as a model for Moldova, praising its progress within the European Union. She reaffirmed her trust in Elena Lasconi to continue strengthening ties between the two nations, supporting Moldova’s aspirations for EU membership.

“I know that Elena Lasconi will not abandon the relationship with the Republic of Moldova; on the contrary, she will continue the work we have started together. We have many beautiful projects to accomplish. Our shared destiny lies in the free world - prosperity, stability, and development brought by belonging to the European Union,” Maia Sandu said.

“So, for me and for many others, our peaceful and prosperous future lies with a “YES” for Elena Lasconi!” - the Moldovan leader concluded.

Maia Sandu, who made a name for herself as a pro-EU leader, won a second term after defeating moderate pro-Russian rival Alexandr Stoianoglo at a significant margin of nearly 10% during a heated second round last month.

Elena Lasconi, the leader of the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), is running against ultranationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu in the second round of the presidential elections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
Politics

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu travels to Bucharest to endorse Elena Lasconi in presidential runoff

06 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldovan president Maia Sandu visited Bucharest on Thursday, December 5, to publicly endorse USR leader Elena Lasconi ahead of the second round of Romania’s presidential elections on December 8. In a message also shared on social media, Sandu expressed her belief that Lasconi embodies the courage and authenticity needed to lead Romania.

“I will vote for Elena Lasconi because she is authentic, and I feel her love for Romania,” Sandu said.

She emphasized the dangers of fear and division, urging Romanians to support a leader who can unite the nation and uphold democratic values.

Also, Maia Sandu highlighted Romania’s role as a model for Moldova, praising its progress within the European Union. She reaffirmed her trust in Elena Lasconi to continue strengthening ties between the two nations, supporting Moldova’s aspirations for EU membership.

“I know that Elena Lasconi will not abandon the relationship with the Republic of Moldova; on the contrary, she will continue the work we have started together. We have many beautiful projects to accomplish. Our shared destiny lies in the free world - prosperity, stability, and development brought by belonging to the European Union,” Maia Sandu said.

“So, for me and for many others, our peaceful and prosperous future lies with a “YES” for Elena Lasconi!” - the Moldovan leader concluded.

Maia Sandu, who made a name for herself as a pro-EU leader, won a second term after defeating moderate pro-Russian rival Alexandr Stoianoglo at a significant margin of nearly 10% during a heated second round last month.

Elena Lasconi, the leader of the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), is running against ultranationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu in the second round of the presidential elections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 December 2024
Society
Thousands gather in downtown Bucharest for pro-democracy rally before critical presidential election
06 December 2024
Politics
Russia condemns US for expressing concern over electoral interference in Romania
06 December 2024
Macro
Romania's macroeconomic confidence index plunges to Covid-19 crisis low
06 December 2024
Politics
Moldovan leader Maia Sandu travels to Bucharest to endorse Elena Lasconi in presidential runoff
05 December 2024
Events
‘Universe of Salvador Dalí’ exhibition opens in Cluj-Napoca
05 December 2024
Politics
US warns of security risks amid concerns over Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections
05 December 2024
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat PM Marcel Ciolacu supports presidential candidate Elena Lasconi
05 December 2024
Business
Romanian investors protest presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's rhetoric against foreign companies