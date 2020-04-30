Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 08:09
Business
Shareholders keep Franklin Templeton as manager of Fondul Proprietatea
30 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania, voted on Tuesday, April 28, to extend the mandate of the fund’s manager, U.S. group Franklin Templeton.

They also voted the fund manager’s proposal to distribute RON 440 mln (EUR 91 mln) worth of dividends from the net profit achieved in 2019.

The gross dividend per share is RON 0.0642 and represents 5.5% of the current price of the Fondul Proprietatea shares (RON 1.165, on Wednesday, April 29).

The fund’s share price has increased by 20% in the last 12 months. Moreover, the fund distributed RON 1.08 billion (EUR 223 mln) to its shareholders in 2019 through dividends and share buyback programs.

Franklin Templeton has been managing Fondul Proprietatea since September 2010. Since then, the fund’s total cash distributions to its shareholders have reached RON 13 billion (USD 3.54 bln), according to Franklin Templeton.

The fund’s net assets (NAV) at the end of March totaled RON 9.59 bln (just under EUR 2 bln).

The most valuable holding in Fondul Proprietatea’s portfolio is a 20% stake in electricity producer Hidroelectrica, which accounts for 47% of its NAV. The fund also holds valuable stakes in oil and gas group OMV Petrom, the Bucharest Airports Company, gas supply group Engie Romania, and electricity producer Nuclearelectrica.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 08:09
Business
Shareholders keep Franklin Templeton as manager of Fondul Proprietatea
30 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania, voted on Tuesday, April 28, to extend the mandate of the fund’s manager, U.S. group Franklin Templeton.

They also voted the fund manager’s proposal to distribute RON 440 mln (EUR 91 mln) worth of dividends from the net profit achieved in 2019.

The gross dividend per share is RON 0.0642 and represents 5.5% of the current price of the Fondul Proprietatea shares (RON 1.165, on Wednesday, April 29).

The fund’s share price has increased by 20% in the last 12 months. Moreover, the fund distributed RON 1.08 billion (EUR 223 mln) to its shareholders in 2019 through dividends and share buyback programs.

Franklin Templeton has been managing Fondul Proprietatea since September 2010. Since then, the fund’s total cash distributions to its shareholders have reached RON 13 billion (USD 3.54 bln), according to Franklin Templeton.

The fund’s net assets (NAV) at the end of March totaled RON 9.59 bln (just under EUR 2 bln).

The most valuable holding in Fondul Proprietatea’s portfolio is a 20% stake in electricity producer Hidroelectrica, which accounts for 47% of its NAV. The fund also holds valuable stakes in oil and gas group OMV Petrom, the Bucharest Airports Company, gas supply group Engie Romania, and electricity producer Nuclearelectrica.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies
29 April 2020
Social
About 200 Romanian workers at slaughterhouse in Germany infected with COVID-19
28 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president: Lifting some restrictions doesn’t mean that life returns to normal after May 15
29 April 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus in Romania: Virtual concerts & parties to live stream online this May 1
28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day