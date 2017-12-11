Foreign-owned retail companies get most of the Romanian sector’s profit

More than half (56%) of the profits generated by retail companies in non-specialized stores are made by foreign-owned companies, which account for only 0.4% of the total number of firms Romania has in this sector.
Some 99.6% of the companies in this field are Romanian companies, but they account for less than half (44%) of the sector’s total profit, according to an analysis by Creditinfo Romania. The total profits in the retail sector reached over RON 2 billion (EUR 440 million) in 2016.
Despite the difficult situation of Romanian companies in non-specialized retail trade, 3% of these companies are still able to cope with the growing competition of foreign companies.
Among the foreign companies, the highest profits are made by those with German capital, namely 38%. These are followed by companies with French capital – 10% and those with Dutch capital – 7%.
In sales terms, foreign groups hold 52% of the local retail market, with German retailers having a market share of 21%. However, Romanian companies are the ones that provide most jobs in the field, according to Creditinfo Romania. Out of 180,000 people working in this sector almost three quarters (70%) work in Romanian firms and 30% in foreign-owned companies.
The biggest retailers in Romania include German groups Schwarz (Kaufland and Lidl), and Rewe (Penny Market), French groups Carrefour and Auchan, and Dutch group Ahold Delhaize (Mega Image).
