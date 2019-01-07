Newsroom
Business
Romania’s Competition Council launches tool for comparing fuel prices
01 July 2019
Romania’s Competition Council launched on July 1 the “Fuel price monitor” app, which consumers can use to compare the tariffs charged by the major gas station networks in Romania.

The Competition Council said that the development of this monitoring system would help consumers, who will be able to choose the products with the best price-quality ratio, local Digi24 reported. Similar websites also exist for the communications and electricity markets.

The fuel price comparison tool is available at Monitorulpreturilor.info, the category “Carburanti auto” (car fuels), and it also offers information about the services available at the fuel stations.

The Competition Council is also carrying out an analysis on the fuel market, launched after the pre-tax price of petrol and diesel in Romania exceeded the European average. Following the investigation, which will be ready in the coming period, the Authority will come up with recommendations for increasing competition in the fuel market.

A Price Monitor for food was launched in Romania in the fall of 2016. This tool displays the retailers’ prices for various products, thus allowing consumers to compare them and identify the stores with the lowest prices.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

14 December 2018
Daily News
Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE to launch gas and energy price comparison app

Romania's energy market regulator ANRE announced on Thursday, December 13, that an app allowing users to compare gas and...

40