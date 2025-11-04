Romania’s FMCG slows down to +1.1% y/y in Q3, NielsenIQ reports

The volume of fast-moving consumer goods rose by 1.1% y/y in Romania in the third quarter of the year, slowing down from 3.6% y/y in Q2 and 5.0% y/y in Q1, according to NielsenIQ’s report NIQ Consumer Outlook mid-2025, cited by Revistabiz.ro.

The prices have increased by 3.5% y/y, accelerating only slightly from 3.3%-3.4% y/y in Q1 and Q2, despite the VAT rate hike at the beginning of August (from 19% to 21%), which should have a 1.7 percentage points contribution if fully reflected by shelf prices. The energy price shock in July is not likely to have had an impact on end-user consumer prices so quickly.

The consultancy firm explains that consumers may have shifted towards more basic products or focused on price reductions to address the rising prices.

Overall, the FMCG market increased by 4.5% y/y in value terms (nominal) in Q3 and by 6.5% y/y in January-September.

Food sales increased by 7.3% y/y in Jan-Sep, and the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by quite similar rates (+7.1% y/y and +6.8% y/y), while the sales of non-food FMCG rose by only 2.2% y/y in nominal terms.

Consumers’ strategies are visible in the sales reported by segment of market: the Supermarkets & Discounters channels recorded an increase above the national average in the first 9 months of 2025 (+10.3% in value), while Traditional Commerce grew by 4.1% and Hypermarkets advanced by only 1.9%.

FMCG sales via e-commerce also grew above average, by +9.4% in the first 9 months, driven in particular by food products (+18.8%), which are gaining share online. This advance is due both to the development of online/omni commerce and the adaptation of Romanians to this way of shopping, but also to an acceleration recorded in the 3rd quarter after the increase in inflation, as online makes it easier to identify the best offers and price promotions.

